Former Dubuque office pleads guilty to theft from employer

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) -- A former Dubuque police officer has pleaded guilty to stealing from his employer.

The Dubuque Telegraph Herald reports that Kyle Cross said in court Wednesday that he wasn't responsible for all the nearly $7,200 in cash and merchandise stolen from Boost Mobile, a Dubuque cellphone store. He says the loss was between $1,300 and $1,500.

Authorities say an employee that Cross fired contacted the store owner about thefts that he and Cross committed when they pocketed cash payments for phone repairs and fraudulently claiming to pay people for holding business signs on a sidewalk.

The judge reminded Cross that his guilty plea to theft would affect the probation sentence he'd been given in May 2016 for having sex with a 14-year-old girl.

Cross' sentencing is set for Feb. 26.

