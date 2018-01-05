Alliant Energy offers tips to keep your heating bills down - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Alliant Energy offers tips to keep your heating bills down

Written by Brad Hanson, Multimedia Journalist
DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

Many are staying inside and staying warm during this frigid cold.

But in this extremely cold weather, furnaces all across Eastern Iowa are working hard to keep up.  And that could drive your bills up.

Alliant Energy offered us some tips to keep those bills down:

  1. Bundle up at home.  Put on more layers while you're hanging out at home, and turn the thermostat down.
  2. Space heaters. If you're using space heaters to heat certain rooms, turn the thermostat down.  No need to make your furnace work so hard to heat parts of the house you aren't using.
  3. Invest in a smart thermostat.  Many of them sync up with your phone and give you the most control over how your house is heated.
  4. Turn the temps down when you're at work. Alliant recommends you keep your house 10 degrees cooler when you're at work. "That used to be the thought that you didn't want to make your furnace work too hard. So you keep it at the same temperature all the time. Your furnace only has one level of working: full bore. So it's either working at full bore all day long or it's only working full bore when you're at home," said Alliant spokesperson Justin Foss.
  5. Drafty house? If you're house is drafty, write it down now so you remember when the temperatures warm up again.
  6. Trouble paying bills? There are several programs available, both through the government and Alliant.  Call your provider to see how you can best get help.

