Get the latest news and sports information about the University of Northern Iowa Panthers sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball and softball.

The UNI men's basketball team dropped their fifth straight game 62-55 at Missouri State. The Panthers fall to 0-3 in the Missouri Valley Conference.

The Panthers were outrebounded 51-26 and shot just 37.7% from the field. UNI was led by freshman Tywhon Pickford with 18 points and ten rebounds. Klint Carlson added 16 points and nine rebounds while Bennett Koch chipped in 14 points. Pickford, Carlson and Koch accounted for 48 of UNI's 55 points.