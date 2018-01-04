American Cancer Society holding Cedar Valley Daffodil Days fundraiser

The American Cancer Society is hosting its popular Cedar Valley Daffodil Days again, and orders are being accepted now. Consider ordering daffodils to brighten up spring for a friend, client or family member, all while helping the ACS.

Step one is to choose how many daffodils you would like. Prices range from $10 for a bunch to $500 for 50 bunches.

Step two is to indicate if you're picking them up or requesting a delivery. Delivery is only available for orders of $250 or more. Pick-up day is March 20 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Crossroads Hy-Vee.

Step three is to mail your order form and payment (checks payable to the American Cancer Society) to:

Community Bank & Trust

312 W. 1st St.

Cedar Falls, IA 50613

Orders will be taken until February 20. For an order form, contact Tammy Schoonover at (815) 590-2961 or tammy.schoonover@cancer.org.