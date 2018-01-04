Jeopardy show on hiatus, as host Alex Trebek recovers from brain surgery

NBC News reports brain surgery has sidelined longtime Jeopardy host, Alex Trebek, forcing the popular show into a temporary suspension. Trebek is 77 and has been hosting Jeopardy for more than thirty years.

Here is a link to the NBC story. https://www.nbcnews.com/pop-culture/tv/jeopardy-hiatus-after-host-alex-trebek-has-brain-surgery-n834876?cid=sm_npd_nn_tw_ma