Ohio State's Keita Bates-Diop scorched Iowa for 27 points and added 13 rebounds, as the Buckeyes beat the Hawkeyes, 92-81, Thursday night at Carver Hawkeye Arena.

All five Ohio State starters scored in double figures, as the Buckeyes improved their season record to 12-4 and remained undefeated in the Big 10 at 3-0.

Ohio State used a 16-1 run to take control in the first half, and led at half, 46-32.

Iowa got to within 5 in the second half, before Ohio State went on a 10-0 run and then maintained a comfortable lead throughout the remaining minutes.

Tyler Cook led the Hawks with 21, while Jordan Bohannon got his 4th career double-double, with 15 points and 10 assists. Iowa falls to 9-8 on the season.

Iowa drops to 0-4 in conference play. It's Iowa's first 0-4 start since the 2010-2011 season, Fran McCaffery's first at Iowa, when the Hawks started B I G play at 0-6.