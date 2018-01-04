Marion police get life-like training with new simulator

Technology is allowing area police officers to get life-like training without even stepping outside.

The Marion Police Department recently got a VirTra simulator.

Officers use a realistic gun, a large screen and a computer to go through a variety of scenarios from an officer ambush to a suicidal man.

In each situation officers practice verbal commands, in some situations people comply and in others officers use force.

The training is all about being prepared for whatever comes their way.

We are told it's a great alternative to a shooting range.

"Without having to actually go outside and spend a lot of money on bullets and ammunition here we can do it inside, internally and when the weather's super cold out like today we can do it inside," says Tom Daubs, Marion Police Department Spokesperson.

The equipment costs $80,000 according to Daubs who says the city paid for it.

Other area departments have come to Marion to train with the simulator.

Marion police officers will go through the training at least twice a year.

