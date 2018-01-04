Waterloo plans to increase sewer rates with $73M plan

The city of Waterloo plans to increase sewer rates in order to comply with a federal court order to improve the city's sanitary sewer system.

Waterloo approved a plan to spend $73 million over the next 15 years to improve the city's sewer system. The plan was put in motion after the U.S. Department of Justice, Environmental Protection Agency and Iowa Department of Natural Resources found the city in violation of the federal Clean Water Act. The EPA alleged that Waterloo failed to fix sewer issues, which led to untreated sewage overflowing into streams and backing up into basements.

An exact amount, as far as the rate increase, has yet to be determined. Waterloo's Chief Financial Officer Michelle Weidner says most customers who are billed quarterly would roughly see a five percent increase annually.

This past spring, Waterloo's Waste Management launched an initiative to prevent people from clogging the city's pipes. The initiative, called F.O.G. reminded residents to not pour fat, oil, and grease down the sink or toilet. Waterloo Waste Services Management Director Steve Hoambrecker says the grease build-up started to clog the pipes.

"When the water backs up and gets above the pipe-it's going to go one of two places," said Hoambrecker. "1-it could be the lowest point, which could be someone's home unfortunately. The other one is probably the lowest manhole at that elevation."

Hoambrecker has been working with his team to tackle the overflows. They're working on the biggest problem areas first, one of which includes the lift station on Hackett St.

"For instance, that used to overflow on a regular basis," said Hoambrecker. "We've had little to hardly no overflow at all since a lot of the lining projects and the footing drain removal have been put in place."

Liners are like an extra protective layer in the pipes. Hoambrecker says before these measures, sewage was overflowing into the creek near Hackett St.

The city says their focus is on preventive measures.

"We need to get a good program cleaning the sewers," said Hoambrecker. "If we clean the sewers on a regular basis, which is the goal to try and get the sewers cleaned every five years, so that we can get out there, clean them and that basically will minimize any potential backups."

Starting this year, if the city has any sewer overflows they could be facing fines anywhere from $200-$1,000 a day from the EPA.

The city will use $18 million in the next five years on initial project they've outlined. For a full comprehensive explanation of the city's plans to improve their sewer system, visit their website.