Ice Golf Classic registration now open

Registration for the popular Ice Golf Classic is now open.

Held annually at at Mid-Town Marina in East Dubuque, Illinois, the event brings the golf course to the frozen waters of the Mississippi River.

It's hosted by the non-profit organization, St. Mark Youth Enrichment to raise money for their youth outreach programs.

The teams of four will golf an 18 hole course made of snow, ice and old Christmas trees.

Organizers say there will also be activities like a raffle drawing, and tons of food.

“This is the most fun event to raise money to support children in Dubuque.” Said Beth McGorry, Outreach Coordinator at St. Mark Youth Enrichment. “It’s so unique, and all the proceeds all go directly to the programs in our community, so it’s a big draw for a lot of people who are participating.”

For more information, visit: www.stmarkyouthenrichment.org or https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ice-golf-classic-2018-tickets-38840245219.