Students spending recess inside

While the cold temperatures are forcing many schools to close or even start late, others are staying open.

That means many students are forced to stay inside for recess..

After more than a week off from school, many students are back in class, but they're spending all day inside from the bitter cold.

Most students are loving indoor recess, while others are hoping the weather gets warmer.

There was a little chatter from Erin Miller's Fifth Grade class at Kittrell Elementary School this week, as students mix indoor recess with school work.

"It can be hard for them sometimes, because they've been home for a while, and they're used to getting to play and kind of doing whatever they want. Coming back to school and getting back into the routine and then having to spend so much time in the room with each other it can be a lot, but my kids are doing really well with it," Erin Miller said.

Students like Reighlyn Ford and Timothy Putman said they're loving indoor recess.

"It feels good, because you get to spend more time with your friends and stuff, and it's just nice to get back to school," Timothy said.

"Inside, because there's a lot of stuff to do compared to when you're outside. I like drawing. So, I can't really do that outside, because there's nowhere to sit because there's snow everywhere," Reighlyn said.

Even though playgrounds are bare, and students are spending most of their time inside for recess, teachers want to remind parents to always send their children to school with ear muffs, gloves, coats, and even their boots.

"Boots, snow pants, hat, gloves, and maybe even an extra pair of gloves, because I know my son has lost his stuff a couple of times. So, just having an extra pair of socks sometimes too," Milller said.

Mrs. Miller says she plans to bring in a few more games to keep students busy Friday, and she says so far, students seem to be enjoying their time inside.

