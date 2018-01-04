From school to church: Waverly project gains momentum

A place of learning is continuing its transformation into a place of worship. The old Waverly Junior High School has been getting some upgrades as Cross Point Church turns it into their new home.

Crews have made a lot of progress over the last two months since Cross Point bought the building. The pastor says dozens of volunteers have helped him transform the building, including someone very special.

"It's amazing...it really is, some of the stuff that we've done is difficult and hard work, but it's brought our church together and it's brought volunteers together," said Pastor Jonathan Barthalow, Cross Point Church.

Dozens of volunteers worked to draw up designs and over the past two months they've been bringing their designs to life. Each classroom has it's own theme and is full of color.

"It's unreal and every single day you come in here and something new has happened," said Pastor Jonathan. "I tell people in our church if you've not stopped by the new building in the last week then you need to stop by, because it looks totally different this week and than last week and next week it's going to look drastically different than it does this week."

One drastic change to the building is the auditorium and newly refinished stage floor.

"My father came up this weekend and sanded the floors down and together he and I refinished those floors and they look absolutely incredible," said Pastor Jonathon.

A few months ago Pastor Jonathan's father had open heart surgery. It meant a lot to the pastor that his father could help after what he went through.

"He laid in the bed for two weeks on a ventilator," said Pastor Jonathan. "He was in the hospital for 27 days and we almost lost my dad."

Pastor Jonathan's dad and so many other volunteers have been working hard to transform the building.

Pastor Jonathan says he has a few big projects to be complete in the building before it opens. For right now offices are open at the new location, while worship services are still held at the old building.

Pastor Jonathan is hopeful the church will be open for Easter service.