Iowa family feels the hurt of Iowa's mental health crisis

“He’s 8-hours away. Where’s he going to go when he comes back?”

Missy Meier wonders what’s going to happen to her son, 16-year old son, Jordan, who’s undergoing treatment;, not in Iowa, but in neighboring Illinois. There’s no room for Jordan in Iowa right now.

“There is no place in the state of Iowa that has any openings that will fit his needs,: Missy adds.

Jordan is autistic and epileptic. He contracted Meningitis as an infant, has seizures and can be aggressive:

“That puts him in more in the severe category for behaviors. When he was home with us for two months trying to get him placed somewhere, we were having to call the cops to come and restrain him. I stayed in Iowa City with him three days for them to come and tell me there’s no room available. Nor will there be a room available anytime soon. They basically sent us home with medications and said, here you go.”

When they couldn't find a placement for Jordan, Both Missy and her husband, Jamie, had to take leaves from work to care for him at home. Missy’s sister, Heather, says that takes a toll on the entire family.

“But imagine being Missy or Jamie and being told. Come pick up your kid, There’s nothing we can do for him. What do you do with that? You have two working parents. There’s nothing in the area. There’s nothing in the State of Iowa. At one point, they wanted to send him down to Florida. We found something in a neighboring state. But, to me, that’s not acceptable.”

“Him being home, really put his parents and his family in harm’s way. Because he’s quite a bit bigger. He’s 7 or 8 inches taller than his Mom. And, it’s not a safe environment for him."

The Meier's say their son is not a criminal. He just needs ongoing help.

Heather says, "When he left the residential home so abruptly, there were threat to put him in a detention center . They were treating him like a criminal. This kid can barely tie his shoes. How can you even make a comment like that, because he need that stability to get better, and, at the time, he was putting on some weight and it was very clear his medicine was not catching up with his body.”

“When he was home with Missy, it was an everyday battle. Whether it was a good day or a bad day, we were always getting updates on having to call the cops, or going to Iowa City and sitting in a 6 by 6 room for three days. And, for a kid like that, that is not something they can handle very easily. What we’re trying to find for him is stability, and routine, and mental health support for him, and not treat him like a criminal. He just needs help. He needs to get back on track like he was at the other facility. Definitely more beds in Iowa.”

The Meier’s say they can tell Jordan’s treatment is working.

”Like we can tell a huge difference since Jordan’s been there. So, I’m hoping he can stay within their program, and be in one of their housing units, just back here closer to home.”

The Meier's point out that out of state treatment is far more expensive than it would cost to treat Jordan in Iowa. It costs the State of Iowa between twelve and fourteen hundred dollars a day for Jordan’s placement out of state.

They hope the upcoming session of the Iowa Legislature will take a closer look at cases like theirs and pass new, meaningful, legislation to deal with availability and treatment of Iowans who need ongoing mental health care.