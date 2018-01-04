Heater causes apartment to fill with smoke, precautions during frigid temps

During the bitter cold, single-digit weather, heaters are working overtime. Some can't keep up, even causing fires.

Dubuque first responders were called to a North-end apartment to put out a fire. "It came in as smoke and fire, so it came in as a structure fire," said Mark Ludescher, Dubuque Assistant Fire Chief.

It happened Thursday morning just before ten on the 2300 block of Washington Street.

Fire personnel say smoke filled up the home. However, the occupants are okay.

They said the cause was the older furnace, which is nearly 60-years old. "The furnace was at the end of its service life, it was installed in the 60s and the motor failed," added Ludescher.

According to authorities, it's crucial to check your furnace heaters during frigid weather, because they're working harder to heat your home.

"Overworking a machinery, or overheating a machine that can cause fires -- so to prevent those things, annual maintenance programs, making sure the filters are changed annually, making sure that you're getting a checkup."

If you're using a space heater -- there's precautions you should take, too. They should be at least three feet away from other items. "When you use those things, if they're electric, make sure they're plugged in directly into the outlet, make sure the outlet itself is rated for a heater of that size. Don't use an extension cord, they tend to heat the wiring up," added Ludescher.

Ludescher said in the event of a fire during bad weather, you should have an exit plan. If you need to leave your home, know where your family should meet. Some examples are your car, or your neighbor's home.