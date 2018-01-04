Gander Mountain to open in Cedar Rapids - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Gander Mountain to open in Cedar Rapids

Posted: Updated:
CEDAR RAPIDS (KWWL) -

Gander Mountain will be opening in Cedar Rapids after all. 

CNBC star of 'The Profit' and CEO of Gander Mountain Marcus Lemonis shared the news today in a Facebook Live. He also showed a list of locations opening across the nation. 

Lemonis says certain locations are starting to open, however, all locations will be opened by the end of May to mid June. 

Gander Mountain filed for bankruptcy back in May of 2017, leaving many to wonder if the newly built store in Cedar Rapids will ever open. At that time, Lemonis was promising to keep dozens of stores open. As far as tax incentives from the city of Cedar Rapids for the new Gander Mountain location, a city official says those are not tied to a specific store. We were told that regardless of what store goes into the new building, the incentive would still be good to go to the developer, which in this case is Hunter Companies. 

  • NEWSNEWSMore>>

  • Iowa City Police investigating after body found in snow

    Iowa City Police investigating after body found in snow

    Wednesday, January 3 2018 3:56 PM EST2018-01-03 20:56:25 GMT

    Police identified the man as 24-year-old Paul J Biagas.

    More >>

    Police identified the man as 24-year-old Paul J Biagas.

    More >>

  • Panther men stunned at Bradley, 72-53

    Panther men stunned at Bradley, 72-53

    Sunday, December 31 2017 10:48 PM EST2018-01-01 03:48:47 GMT

    The Northern Iowa men grabbed a second half lead, but could not stop the hot-shooting Bradley Braves, as the Braves pouned the Panthers, 72-53, Sundat afternoon In Peoria. The loss drops UNI to 8-6 on the season and 0-2 in the Missouri Valley Conference. Sophomore Isaiah Brown was a bright spot for UNI, hitting a career high 17 pounds, with 5 three-pointers, Brown also had 5 rebounds  Freshman Tywhon Pickford led UNI's rebounding for the day with eight.. Darrell Brown, Junior,...

    More >>

    The Northern Iowa men grabbed a second half lead, but could not stop the hot-shooting Bradley Braves, as the Braves pouned the Panthers, 72-53, Sundat afternoon In Peoria. The loss drops UNI to 8-6 on the season and 0-2 in the Missouri Valley Conference. Sophomore Isaiah Brown was a bright spot for UNI, hitting a career high 17 pounds, with 5 three-pointers, Brown also had 5 rebounds  Freshman Tywhon Pickford led UNI's rebounding for the day with eight.. Darrell Brown, Junior,...

    More >>

  • Tipped ball gives Iowa State Liberty Bowl lead, 21-17

    Tipped ball in the end zone gives Iowa State the Liberty Bowl lead, 21-17

    Tipped ball in the end zone gives Iowa State the Liberty Bowl lead, 21-17

    Saturday, December 30 2017 4:06 PM EST2017-12-30 21:06:39 GMT

    Iowa State receiver, Allen Lazard, caught a tipped ball in the end zone for a Cyclone touchdown and a 21-17 lead in the 50th Auto Zone Liberty Bowl in Memphis. The Cyclones scored on an impressive 11 play drive, capped by QB Kyle Kempt's touchdown pass to Lazard. Kempt's pass in the end zone was high and tipped by a player right into the hands of Lazard.  Iowa State 21, Memphis 17 in the 3rd quarter, 

    More >>

    Iowa State receiver, Allen Lazard, caught a tipped ball in the end zone for a Cyclone touchdown and a 21-17 lead in the 50th Auto Zone Liberty Bowl in Memphis. The Cyclones scored on an impressive 11 play drive, capped by QB Kyle Kempt's touchdown pass to Lazard. Kempt's pass in the end zone was high and tipped by a player right into the hands of Lazard.  Iowa State 21, Memphis 17 in the 3rd quarter, 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.