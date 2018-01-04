Gander Mountain to open in Cedar Rapids

Gander Mountain will be opening in Cedar Rapids after all.

CNBC star of 'The Profit' and CEO of Gander Mountain Marcus Lemonis shared the news today in a Facebook Live. He also showed a list of locations opening across the nation.

Lemonis says certain locations are starting to open, however, all locations will be opened by the end of May to mid June.

Gander Mountain filed for bankruptcy back in May of 2017, leaving many to wonder if the newly built store in Cedar Rapids will ever open. At that time, Lemonis was promising to keep dozens of stores open. As far as tax incentives from the city of Cedar Rapids for the new Gander Mountain location, a city official says those are not tied to a specific store. We were told that regardless of what store goes into the new building, the incentive would still be good to go to the developer, which in this case is Hunter Companies.