Trial set to begin for man accused of killing girlfriend - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Trial set to begin for man accused of killing girlfriend

Posted: Updated:
Fontae Buelow Fontae Buelow

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) - The trial of a Dubuque man accused of stabbing to death his girlfriend is scheduled to begin Monday.

Court records say 25-year-old Fontae Buelow has pleaded not guilty to charges of cocaine possession and first-degree murder. He's accused of killing 21-year-old Samantha Link on March 31 at a home in Dubuque.

Officers say Buelow told them he and Link had been arguing when Link became violent, assaulted him and then stabbed herself in the stomach with a butcher knife, which was found at the scene. But police say Link had been stabbed twice in the chest and had bruises on her nose and forehead.

Several previous trial starting dates had been delayed.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.