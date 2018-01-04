Trial set to begin for man accused of killing girlfriend

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) - The trial of a Dubuque man accused of stabbing to death his girlfriend is scheduled to begin Monday.

Court records say 25-year-old Fontae Buelow has pleaded not guilty to charges of cocaine possession and first-degree murder. He's accused of killing 21-year-old Samantha Link on March 31 at a home in Dubuque.

Officers say Buelow told them he and Link had been arguing when Link became violent, assaulted him and then stabbed herself in the stomach with a butcher knife, which was found at the scene. But police say Link had been stabbed twice in the chest and had bruises on her nose and forehead.

Several previous trial starting dates had been delayed.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.