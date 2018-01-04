Person killed, four others injured in crash

The Iowa State Patrol is investigating after one person is killed and four others injured in a crash in Benton County.

It happened Thursday morning around 5:30 in the morning.

Investigators say 5 people were in a car, trying to pass a semi on Highway 30, but met an oncoming car and swerved.

The car lost control and went into the ditch.

Aziza Nikuzke, 40, was killed in the crash. Olusina Oladipo Coker, Yaya Iddy, Zephyre Kasigwa, and Nabintu Baguma were all injured.

Baguma was behind the wheel at the time of the crash.