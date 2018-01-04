Fareway bans employees from smoking on its property

Fareway Food Stores announced that starting January 1, 2018, they will not allow smoking or the use of any other tobacco-like products on all company property.

This includes electronic cigarettes and chewing tobacco.

“It is important to us at Fareway to create a healthy work environment for our employees and eliminating tobacco use from our campus is an integral part of that process,” said Darren Oppman, local Fareway manager. “This is a key step in building a strong foundation for future wellness initiatives.”

A report says this policy is supported by Waverly Health Center and the American Lung Association in Iowa.

“We believe that Fareway committing to a tobacco and nicotine-free workplace will have a significant impact on the health in our county,” said Amanda Ramthun, community health specialist at Waverly Health Center. “Hopefully, the company will lead others to implement tobacco and nicotine-free policies to improve the health of their workers and the community as a whole.”

In Bremer County, the company has one store and employs about 120 people.

For more information on tobacco and nicotine free workplaces or quitting tobacco use, please contact Waverly Health Center at (319) 483-1361.