IN IOWA: Free weekend skating event open to public

In honor of January being National Skating Month, an area ice arena is holding a free skating event.

If you are looking for something to do this weekend, head to Cedar Rapids. The Cedar Rapids Ice Arena is inviting everyone to their Free Skate Celebration. The event is to celebrate the 2018 Olympic Winter games.

The event will take place Saturday, January 6 from 1:30-5:00 p.m. There will be a figure skating demonstration done at 3:00 p.m. by the Eastern Iowa Figure Skating Club. But make sure to come early because a limited number of skates are available.

For more information, visit their website, www.cricearena.com, or you can call 319-398-0100.