Winneshiek County Sheriff says area businesses may be at risk of burglary

A Winneshiek County business was recently burglarized, and the sheriff there says it may not be the last.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office, the Bluffton Store was burglarized at 4 a.m. on Dec. 31.

They say the unique circumstances of the burglary leads them to believe there may be more like it.

At least two people were involved, and they seemed very familiar with the store, the post says.

If you have any information, contact the Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office right away.

Here's a look at the full Facebook post: