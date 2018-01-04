Man arrested in connection with Winneshiek County burglary - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

WINNESHIEK COUNTY (KWWL) -

UPDATE: 41-year-old Mark Schroeder was arrested on burglary and criminal mischief charges, for allegedly breaking into Randy’s Bluffton Store.

This remains under investigation and additional arrests are pending.

---------------------------------------------------------------

A Winneshiek County business was recently burglarized, and the sheriff there says it may not be the last.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office, the Bluffton Store was burglarized at 4 a.m. on Dec. 31.

They say the unique circumstances of the burglary leads them to believe there may be more like it.  

At least two people were involved, and they seemed very familiar with the store, the post says.

If you have any information, contact the Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office right away.

Here's a look at the full Facebook post:

