COLD WEATHER: Don't keep these things in your car in extreme cold

Written by Amanda Gilbert, Multimedia Journalist
When it's this cold outside, all you want to do is get inside. 

But it's important to stop and think about what's in your car before you head indoors. 

Here is information about what you should NOT keep in your car in extremely cold weather: 

1. Cell phones- Cold weather can be bad for the batteries, and your phone can stop working in extremely cold temperatures. (once you bring it inside, it should start working again.) Apple says their phones and iPads should not be stored in temperatures below -4 degrees. 

2. Medicine- Cold weather can affect how effective the medicine will be. 

3. Cans of soda- Extremely cold weather can cause the can or bottle off soda to explode. The same goes with cans of food. 

4. Eggs- Click here for information from the United States Department of Agriculture

5. Pets- Do NOT keep pets in your car. 

Another tip: Keep your car fueled up at least halfway so your fuel line does not freeze.  

