Grant Co. Sheriff stands with taxi service after alleged drunk driving incident

GRANT COUNTY, Wis. (KWWL) -

Grant County, Wis. Sheriff Nate Dreckman is standing with a taxi-like service in his county after one of their drivers was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving.

According to Dreckman, 47-year-old Brian Beer was driving a van for the Southern Grant County Road Crew, a taxi-like service, when he didn't stop at a stop sign and crashed into an embankment.  He was later arrested on suspicion of drunk driving.

And even though this incident looks bad for the company that's supposed to help decrease the amount of drunk drivers on the road, Dreckman says they still have his full support.

"We know that one little black eye, one little incident like that shouldn't ruin an organization. And somebody made a bad decision and we just move forward from here. They've got a lot of good people that do operate their vans and we've just got to continue supporting that," Dreckman said.

He said it ultimately comes down to the number of lives saved over the years.

Grant County had just eight fatalities on its roads last year, and only one of those was alcohol related.

"They give thousands of rides a year. And of those thousands of people they've given rides too, how many did they save? I don't know. But we have to continue to support an organization that's willing to put together the opportunities for people to get home safely. I mean, we have to," he said.

Dreckman says it's services like the Road Crew that can keep those numbers down in the upcoming year.

He also says continuing to crack down on distracted driving will be one of their priorities in the new year.

