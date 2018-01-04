Download the StormTRACK 7 Weather App

The Northern Iowa men grabbed a second half lead, but could not stop the hot-shooting Bradley Braves, as the Braves pouned the Panthers, 72-53, Sundat afternoon In Peoria. The loss drops UNI to 8-6 on the season and 0-2 in the Missouri Valley Conference. Sophomore Isaiah Brown was a bright spot for UNI, hitting a career high 17 pounds, with 5 three-pointers, Brown also had 5 rebounds Freshman Tywhon Pickford led UNI's rebounding for the day with eight.. Darrell Brown, Junior,...