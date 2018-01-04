Firefighters battle house fire in Dike

Fire crews were called to a house fire in Dike overnight.

The Grundy County Sheriff's Office confirms emergency crews were at the scene of the fire late Wednesday. A KWWL crew on scene says the fire sparked in a house in the 200 block of Monroe Street in Dike, and everyone inside the home at the time was able to get out safely. Smoke was visible above the house.

