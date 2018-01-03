Ancient DNA gives glimpse of ancestors of Native Americans - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Ancient DNA gives glimpse of ancestors of Native Americans

Posted: Updated:
(AP) -

DNA from an infant who died in Alaska some 11,500 years ago is giving scientists the best look yet at the genetics of the ancestors of today’s native peoples of the Americas.

Decoding the infant’s complete set of DNA let researchers estimate the timing of key events in the ancestral history of today’s Native Americans and indigenous peoples of Canada and Central and South America.

Expert said that while the new work doesn’t radically change the outlines of what scientists have thought, it provides more detail and better evidence than what was available before.

The infant girl was buried about 50 miles southeast of Fairbanks, and her remains are the earliest known in the far north of North America, said anthropologist Ben Potter of the University of Alaska Fairbanks. He reports the analysis along with others in a paper released Wednesday by the journal Nature.

The first Americans were descended from Asians, and they reached the New World by way of Beringia, a now-submerged land bridge that used to connect Asia to Alaska. Recent research suggests they followed the shorelines of Beringia and the Pacific Coast as they spread into the Americas by at least 15,000 years ago.

The new paper supports a theory that the migrants from Asia spent thousands of years in isolation, either in Beringea or Asia, before entering the Americas. During that time they developed unique genetic signatures that are now found in natives of the Americas.

The DNA analyzed by Potter and his colleagues came from a skull bone. The infant’s remains, along with remains of a fetus, had been uncovered in 2013 in a circular pit that showed signs of ritual burial. The fetus was related to the infant, perhaps a cousin, but contained too little DNA for a full analysis of it.

By comparing the genetic details of the infant to those of genomes from other populations, the researchers were able to estimate the times of key events in the ancestral story of today’s indigenous Americans. For example, they calculated that the ancestors completed their split from Asians by about 25,000 years ago.

Ancestors of the Alaskan girl split away from this group about 20,000 years ago. So her DNA allows a direct glimpse of the ancient population that led to today’s native peoples, said Jennifer Raff of the University of Kansas, who didn’t participate in the study

Much of the research in this area has been based on DNA that tells only about a person’s maternal ancestors, she said. A complete genome is more informative and allows scientists to have more confidence in their time estimates, she said.

  • NEWSNEWSMore>>

  • Iowa City Police investigating after body found in snow

    Iowa City Police investigating after body found in snow

    Wednesday, January 3 2018 3:56 PM EST2018-01-03 20:56:25 GMT

    Police identified the man as 24-year-old Paul J Biagas.

    More >>

    Police identified the man as 24-year-old Paul J Biagas.

    More >>

  • Panther men stunned at Bradley, 72-53

    Panther men stunned at Bradley, 72-53

    Sunday, December 31 2017 10:48 PM EST2018-01-01 03:48:47 GMT

    The Northern Iowa men grabbed a second half lead, but could not stop the hot-shooting Bradley Braves, as the Braves pouned the Panthers, 72-53, Sundat afternoon In Peoria. The loss drops UNI to 8-6 on the season and 0-2 in the Missouri Valley Conference. Sophomore Isaiah Brown was a bright spot for UNI, hitting a career high 17 pounds, with 5 three-pointers, Brown also had 5 rebounds  Freshman Tywhon Pickford led UNI's rebounding for the day with eight.. Darrell Brown, Junior,...

    More >>

    The Northern Iowa men grabbed a second half lead, but could not stop the hot-shooting Bradley Braves, as the Braves pouned the Panthers, 72-53, Sundat afternoon In Peoria. The loss drops UNI to 8-6 on the season and 0-2 in the Missouri Valley Conference. Sophomore Isaiah Brown was a bright spot for UNI, hitting a career high 17 pounds, with 5 three-pointers, Brown also had 5 rebounds  Freshman Tywhon Pickford led UNI's rebounding for the day with eight.. Darrell Brown, Junior,...

    More >>

  • Tipped ball gives Iowa State Liberty Bowl lead, 21-17

    Tipped ball in the end zone gives Iowa State the Liberty Bowl lead, 21-17

    Tipped ball in the end zone gives Iowa State the Liberty Bowl lead, 21-17

    Saturday, December 30 2017 4:06 PM EST2017-12-30 21:06:39 GMT

    Iowa State receiver, Allen Lazard, caught a tipped ball in the end zone for a Cyclone touchdown and a 21-17 lead in the 50th Auto Zone Liberty Bowl in Memphis. The Cyclones scored on an impressive 11 play drive, capped by QB Kyle Kempt's touchdown pass to Lazard. Kempt's pass in the end zone was high and tipped by a player right into the hands of Lazard.  Iowa State 21, Memphis 17 in the 3rd quarter, 

    More >>

    Iowa State receiver, Allen Lazard, caught a tipped ball in the end zone for a Cyclone touchdown and a 21-17 lead in the 50th Auto Zone Liberty Bowl in Memphis. The Cyclones scored on an impressive 11 play drive, capped by QB Kyle Kempt's touchdown pass to Lazard. Kempt's pass in the end zone was high and tipped by a player right into the hands of Lazard.  Iowa State 21, Memphis 17 in the 3rd quarter, 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.