Clarke University men complete the sweep of Culver-Stockton, 96-79

The Clarke University men turned back the challenge of Culver-Stockton, 96-79, to make it a clean sweep for Clarke over C-S Wednesday night in Dubuque.

The Clarke women earlier beat C-S, 58-50.

Haris Takes led Clarke with 31, including 15 of 16 from the free throw line. He played 36 of the 40 minutes

Tyler Meier hit for 17. The victory improves Clarke's record to 8-6 on the season and 2-2 in Heart of America Athletic Conference play.

Mike Johnson led Culver-Stocktown with 34 points, while C-S got 15 from Cullen Smith. Smith also led both teams with 18 rebounds on the night.

Culver-Stockton falls to 3-12 on the year and 04 in conference play.