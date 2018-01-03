Clarke women turn back Culver-Stockton, 58-50 in conference play - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Clarke women turn back Culver-Stockton, 58-50 in conference play

Kea Whittington poured in 30-points to lead Clarke University past Culver-Stockton Wednesday night, 58-50 in Heart of America Athletic Conference Women's Basketball in Dubuque.

Whittington led all scorers, as Clarke upped its season record to 10-4 and evened its conference record at 2-2.

Makenna Haase scored 14 for Clarke.

Payton Curley led Culver-Stockton with 11, while Maison Bovard added 10.

The loss drops Culver-Stockton to 7-6 overall, and 2-2 in the conference.

