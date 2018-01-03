Iowa City firefighters extinguish structure fire

Iowa City firefighters responded to a home Wednesday night where a fire broke out on its porch.

Shortly before 7 p.m., firefighters were sent to 619 Bowery Street in Iowa City. The first unit to arrive on scene reported that there was a fire on the front porch of the building. Firefighters said the fire was quickly contained and damage was only done to the exterior of the home.

A crew of 20 firefighters responded to the scene. No injuries were caused by the fire and the home is expected to be okay.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.