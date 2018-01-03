Flu claims the life of one-year-old

A case of the flu is credited for claiming the life of a one-year-old baby in San Diego.

This flu season, 45 people have died in San Diego from the flu. The baby that died on New Year's Eve is the flu's youngest victim.

Health officials said every victim had underlying medical conditions compared to the five flu-related deaths last year.



"We've already seen record breaking numbers in this emergency department as with most emergency departments around the county are seeing," Michelle Gunnett, Director of Emergency Services at Palomar Pomerado Health, said.