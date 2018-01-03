Neighbors are fed up with violence in Wellington Heights

People in the Wellington Heights neighborhood are fed up with violence.

This comes after a shooting over the weekend in the 1600 block of Bever Avenue SE that happened at the same home where a man was murdered just four months prior.

While there have been several issues surrounding one home in particular it's not just that house at the center of the violence.

Police have responded to more than 130 violent crime incidents over the last year in the Wellington Heights neighborhood.

"You know there's so much problems down here on the southeast side with gun violence with violence period that we witness all the time," Dawn Kearney told us on Monday after witnessing the shooting over the weekend.

"It's been scary I mean this is our fifth shooting in four years just on our block alone, families alone in this area are getting tired of it," Carmen Maiese told us following the murder in September.

Newly election city council member Dale Todd says the neighborhood is his top priority.

"We've got neighbors that are starting to reach out they're frustrated, they're tired but they really believe this is a great place to live and they want to make a difference," he says.

"What I wanna do is I wanna start here on this corner, 17th and Bever and work out and organize and get the neighbors to get to know each other and work closely with the police department," Todd added.

Neighbors are hoping things will improve.

"This side of the neighborhood needs to get together," Kearney told us.





