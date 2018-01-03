Local school on the auction block, selling entire classrooms

One community will soon be saying goodbye to a nearly 100-year-old school.

The 1921 Dunkerton School Building's roof was damaged during a 2008 tornado. After making temporary fixes, the district has made moves to entirely replace the building, starting with demolition later this year.

But, before that, the school is auctioning off many of the classroom items. Walking through the second and third floors, potential buyers will find old textbooks stacked in corners, science microscopes, desks piled high, and artwork still hanging on the wall.

"When we left those classrooms eight years ago. That is how they are now," said Dunkerton Community Schools Superintendent, Jim Stanton.

Other classrooms are used for storage and stuffed so full it is hard to know what is in them.

All of the items are being auctioned off, entire rooms at a time. Buyers will get everything in the room, including the door.

"It would just be impossible to sell every little piece, as a single item. It would just take us forever," said Stanton.

The district is also pre-selling auditorium chairs and bricks.

"When we talk about things that we are going to sell, this is what most people look at us and go, 'What are you going to do with those? Can I get some of those?'" said Stanton, referencing what is believed to be original auditorium seats that were refurbished in the late 70s/early 80s.

For those who remember sitting in the seats in high school, or for theater enthusiasts, they can take home an entire row for $400 to $500.

"We are having a few people that are saying, 'Hate to see the building go.' But for the most part, people are saying,'Yes, it is time.' They know that. They understand, they saw the damage that was done during the tornado. They understand those things. We are getting an awful lot of, 'If it is going to go, I sure would like to have a little piece of it to remember it by," said Stanton.

The district is currently taking orders for the auditorium seats and the bricks, which are being sold for $5 each. Interested buyers can call the district at 319-822-4295.

The live auction will be held Saturday, April 7. Following the auction, the building is set to be demolished after the end of the spring semester.

Two years from now, the district hopes to have completed a new two-story building on the land, which will be used for elementary classrooms.