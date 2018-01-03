Cold Case: 15 years later

After fifteen years, two Eastern Iowa families are still waiting for closure. On January 3rd, 2003, a couple was shot and killed inside their Waterloo home and the case remains unsolved.

Waterloo police say 27-year-old Alonzo Quinn and 22-year-old Rhiannon Olsen were shot and killed.

The double homicide has left lingering questions for both families, including Quinn's nephew Rodney Lewis.

"At first I just couldn't believe it you know," said Lewis. "Just a day of silence-you could hardly focus. I try not to think about it, but it's hard not to because he was like a brother of mine."

Waterloo police discovered the bodies of the couple inside Quinn's home. Olsen, was nine months pregnant at the time with Quinn's baby. Their baby would not survive.

"Man they were perfect together," said Lewis. "They were getting ready to have a little kid there prior to that happening. I think their kid was supposed to be born maybe two weeks after that happened. They named the little man- and that's where my son got his name from, so I just kept his name."

Waterloo Police Investigator Brice Lippert says they are still working to solve the case. Over the past few years, they've worked to tie up any possible leads or connections.

In October just three months before her murder, police say Olsen was a victim of a home invasion. According to police, suspects broke into Olsen's Cedar Falls apartment, where they tied her up, demanded money and ransacked through her apartment.

Just last year, Waterloo police re-released surveillance video, asking for the public's help. Neighbors say they saw a white four door Chevy Malibu in the area that night. Waterloo police put out surveillance video from a nearby gas station where a vehicle that matched that description was seen-and have been asking for the public's help identifying the men in the video.

In the meantime, both families wait for closure.

"You hear stories all around town and everywhere else-but you never really know what happened," said Lewis. "I would love for someone to come forward and bring this to light-because family is still in pain from this," said Lewis.

Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,500 dollar reward for any information leading to an arrest.