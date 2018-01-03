Cold temps causing car problems, nonstop business for auto shops - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Cold temps causing car problems, nonstop business for auto shops

Posted: Updated:
Written by Shirley Descorbeth, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

It was another busy, cold day on the roads of Dubuque for tow truck driver, Dillon Mills.

"We are headed to West 6th Street and we are gonna do a jump start," he said.

The frigid temperatures have been causing problems for drivers across the area. The weather, causing cars to breakdown, or just not start at all. 

It also means non-stop business for auto shops and tow companies. Since last week, calls have been coming in nonstop at McCann's Service Center. Manager's said they've done about 50 jump starts a day.

The cold weather has also caused them to replace many batteries. Ambrose Roling, tow manager at McCann's, said there are certain things drivers can do to avoid these problems. 

"Make sure your oil is changed, that's one thing. Old oil will clog up. Try to keep your car out of the wind a little bit -- park a little different way where your battery is not receiving all the wind, that kind of helps. The wind chills are kinda hard on stuff," he said.

Jerry Bussan, who called for a boost won't be needing a new battery, just yet.

"It's been sitting here, out here for three and a half, four days, and with this wind, it's just so cold, it don't wanna move at all...we're lucky to get it going."

According to auto experts, the average shelf life for a car battery in Iowa is about five years, but this also depends on how much driving you do.

  • NEWSNEWSMore>>

  • Iowa City Police investigating after body found in snow

    Iowa City Police investigating after body found in snow

    Wednesday, January 3 2018 3:56 PM EST2018-01-03 20:56:25 GMT

    Police identified the man as 24-year-old Paul J Biagas.

    More >>

    Police identified the man as 24-year-old Paul J Biagas.

    More >>

  • Panther men stunned at Bradley, 72-53

    Panther men stunned at Bradley, 72-53

    Sunday, December 31 2017 10:48 PM EST2018-01-01 03:48:47 GMT

    The Northern Iowa men grabbed a second half lead, but could not stop the hot-shooting Bradley Braves, as the Braves pouned the Panthers, 72-53, Sundat afternoon In Peoria. The loss drops UNI to 8-6 on the season and 0-2 in the Missouri Valley Conference. Sophomore Isaiah Brown was a bright spot for UNI, hitting a career high 17 pounds, with 5 three-pointers, Brown also had 5 rebounds  Freshman Tywhon Pickford led UNI's rebounding for the day with eight.. Darrell Brown, Junior,...

    More >>

    The Northern Iowa men grabbed a second half lead, but could not stop the hot-shooting Bradley Braves, as the Braves pouned the Panthers, 72-53, Sundat afternoon In Peoria. The loss drops UNI to 8-6 on the season and 0-2 in the Missouri Valley Conference. Sophomore Isaiah Brown was a bright spot for UNI, hitting a career high 17 pounds, with 5 three-pointers, Brown also had 5 rebounds  Freshman Tywhon Pickford led UNI's rebounding for the day with eight.. Darrell Brown, Junior,...

    More >>

  • Tipped ball gives Iowa State Liberty Bowl lead, 21-17

    Tipped ball in the end zone gives Iowa State the Liberty Bowl lead, 21-17

    Tipped ball in the end zone gives Iowa State the Liberty Bowl lead, 21-17

    Saturday, December 30 2017 4:06 PM EST2017-12-30 21:06:39 GMT

    Iowa State receiver, Allen Lazard, caught a tipped ball in the end zone for a Cyclone touchdown and a 21-17 lead in the 50th Auto Zone Liberty Bowl in Memphis. The Cyclones scored on an impressive 11 play drive, capped by QB Kyle Kempt's touchdown pass to Lazard. Kempt's pass in the end zone was high and tipped by a player right into the hands of Lazard.  Iowa State 21, Memphis 17 in the 3rd quarter, 

    More >>

    Iowa State receiver, Allen Lazard, caught a tipped ball in the end zone for a Cyclone touchdown and a 21-17 lead in the 50th Auto Zone Liberty Bowl in Memphis. The Cyclones scored on an impressive 11 play drive, capped by QB Kyle Kempt's touchdown pass to Lazard. Kempt's pass in the end zone was high and tipped by a player right into the hands of Lazard.  Iowa State 21, Memphis 17 in the 3rd quarter, 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.