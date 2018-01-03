Iowa Wrestler earns Big Ten honors - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa Wrestler earns Big Ten honors

Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
Iowa sophomore Michael Kemerer has been named Big Ten Conference Wrestler of the Week, the league office announced Wednesday.

Kemerer, ranked No. 2 in the country at 157 pounds, went 6-0 with four falls, one technical fall, and a 5-2 decision against No. 7 Josh Shields from Arizona State in the finals to win the 157 title at the Midlands Championships.

Kemerer won the Midlands award of most pins in the shortest amount of time (four in 9:54). Kemerer improved to 13-0 this season.

The Big Ten Conference weekly honor is Kemerer’s second and Iowa’s third this season. Kemerer won the award Nov. 28, and redshirt freshman Alex Marinelli won the award on Dec. 12.

The seventh-ranked Hawkeyes return to Carver-Hawkeye Arena this Friday hosting Michigan State at 7 p.m.

