Iowa Wrestler earns Big Ten honors

Iowa Wrestler earns Big Ten Weekly honorsMore >>
Iowa Wrestler earns Big Ten Weekly honorsMore >>
Iowa cornerback Josh Jackson will forgo his senior season and declare for the 2018 NFL Draft, he announced Wednesday.More >>
Iowa cornerback Josh Jackson will forgo his senior season and declare for the 2018 NFL Draft, he announced Wednesday.More >>
Zavier Simpson and Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman each scored 15 points and Michigan beat host Iowa 75-68 on Tuesday night, extending its winning streak to six games.More >>
Zavier Simpson and Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman each scored 15 points and Michigan beat host Iowa 75-68 on Tuesday night, extending its winning streak to six games.More >>
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson has been named the Big Ten Player of the Week earning the honor for the 5th time in eight weeks this season. Gustafson is one honor shy of tying Ohio State's Jantel Lavender with the most player of the week honors in a single season.More >>
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson has been named the Big Ten Player of the Week earning the honor for the 5th time in eight weeks this season. Gustafson is one honor shy of tying Ohio State's Jantel Lavender with the most player of the week honors in a single season.More >>