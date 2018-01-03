Jackson leaving Iowa for the NFL - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Jackson leaving Iowa for the NFL

Posted: Updated:
Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
Iowa cornerback Josh Jackson will forgo his senior season and declare for the 2018 NFL Draft, he announced Wednesday.

The 6-foot-1, 192-pound defensive back from Corinth, Texas, put himself into the NFL draft conversation with an excellent 2017 season. Iowa was the only Power 5 school to offer Jackson a scholarship. Iowa was rewarded with a All-American 2017 season that saw him become one of the best defensive backs in college football. Jackson led the country with eight interceptions returning two for touchdowns in earning consensus all-American honors.

