5-year-old playing with lighter accidentally starts house fire

Written by Zach Garcia, Producer
NORTH LIBERTY (KWWL) -

Fire crews say an eastern Iowa house fire was accidentally started by a 5-year-old playing with a lighter.

The North Liberty Fire Department says the fire broke out in the 100 block of Golfview Court Wednesday just after noon. Crews were at the scene within seven minutes of the first call about the fire, and arrived to see smoke and flames visible in the back of the home. 

Firefighters say everyone made it out of the house safely, but the property is likely a complete loss after the fire. They also say there were no working smoke detectors inside the home. 

The North Liberty Fire Department was assisted by the North Liberty Police Department, Solon Fire Department, Coralville Fire Department, Tiffin Fire Department, the Johnson County Ambulance Service, Johnson County Joint Communication Center, North Liberty Streets Department, MidAmerican Energy, Alliant Energy and Linn County Rec. at the scene.

