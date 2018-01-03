Police respond to report of bank robbery

Police were called to U.S. Bank in Cedar Rapids with a report of robbery.

It happened around 11:47 this morning at 129 16th Avenue SW.

Police say a black male, approximately 6 feet tall with a thin build, wearing a gray hoodie entered the bank and demanded cash.

No weapon was used in the robbery and no injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about this robbery is encouraged to call the Cedar Rapids Police Department at (319) 286-5491.