Iowa City Police investigating after body found in snow

Iowa City Police Department is investigating a death of a man who had been found laying in the snow.

On Tuesday around 2 p.m. police were called to the Robert A. Lee Recreation Center on Gilbert Street for a death investigation. The Johnson County Medical Examiner's Office responded to assist police.

Police identified the man as 24-year-old Paul J Biagas. They say, Biagas may have been on his way home from NYE activities, meaning he was likely laying there for about a day and a half. Biagas' body was found inside a fenced off area of the recreation center known as the edible garden. An employee at the rec center called it in.

Investigators say they have no reason to believe foul play was involved.

This case remains under investigation by the Iowa City Police Department and the Johnson County Medical Examiner.