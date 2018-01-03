UPDATE: No life-threatening injuries in Waterloo crash

Waterloo police confirm two vehicles were involved in a crash on San Marnan this morning.

They say the drivers involved are expected to be OK. No life-threatening injuries.

Waterloo Police and Fire are at an accident near the intersection of San Marnan and Penneys Street.

The accident happened around 9:50 this morning. Multiple vehicles were involved.

This is a breaking news story, stay with KWWL as this story develops.