Waterloo native considering U.S. Senate run

An Eastern Iowa native is considering running for former Sen. Al Franken's seat.

GOP congresswoman Michele Bachmann was born in Waterloo, and served in Minnesota's 6th district in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2007 to 2015.

Bachmann said in an interview that she's deciding whether or not she should run.

"The question is should it be me? Should it be now?" said Bachmann. "But there's also a price you pay. And the price is bigger than ever because the swamp is so toxic."

Bachmann also ran for president in 2012.

Franken resigned from the Senate after allegations of sexual misconduct. Democratic Lieutenant Governor Tina Smith will serve in the Senate for the time being.

People living in Minnesota will vote in a special election later this year. Smith plans to run in the special election.