Slick roads cause deadly crash in Johnson County this morning

A man is dead after rolling his car early this morning.

The Iowa State Patrol says 65-year-old Randall Martin, from North Liberty, was going south on I-380 near mile marker 8 when ice or snow on the road caused him to crash. The accident happening around 1:00 a.m., Wednesday. He crashed into the ditch, causing the vehicle to role, where it landed on its top.

Martin was pronounced dead at the scene.