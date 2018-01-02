Iowa's Gustafson honored again - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa's Gustafson honored again

IOWA CITY (KWWL) -

Iowa forward Megan Gustafson has been named the Big Ten Player of the Week earning the honor for the 5th time in eight weeks this season.

Gustafson is one honor shy of tying Ohio State's Jantel Lavender with the most player of the week honors in a single season (6, 2010-2011). The junior earned the honor this week after averaging 24 points and 13.5 rebounds in wins over Wisconsin and 19th ranked Michigan. She has 14 double-doubles in 15 games lead the nation this season. Her 133 field goals made is also tops in the country.

