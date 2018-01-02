Former Black Hawk Billins to compete in Olympics

Zavier Simpson and Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman each scored 15 points and Michigan beat host Iowa 75-68 on Tuesday night, extending its winning streak to six games.More >>
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson has been named the Big Ten Player of the Week earning the honor for the 5th time in eight weeks this season. Gustafson is one honor shy of tying Ohio State's Jantel Lavender with the most player of the week honors in a single season.More >>
Former Waterloo Black Hawks Chad BIllins has been selected to represent team USA in the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. The defenseman played in all 60 of Waterloo's games in the 2007-2008 season and helped the Black Hawks advance to the Clark Cup Championship series.More >>
Dylan Osetkowski scored a career-high 25 points with seven 3-pointers -- including the go-ahead bucket with 33.5 seconds left in overtime -- and Texas beat Iowa State 74-70 on Monday night to improve to 3-0 on the road.More >>
