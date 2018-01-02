Former Black Hawk Billins to compete in Olympics

Former Waterloo Black Hawks Chad BIllins has been selected to represent team USA in the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

The defenseman played in all 60 of Waterloo's games in the 2007-2008 season and helped the Black Hawks advance to the Clark Cup Championship series. Billins ranked as Waterloo's 5th leading scorer with 36 points (10 goals, 26 assists). He played college hockey at Ferris State and appeared in 10 games for the NHL's Calgary Flames.

Billins is the eighth former Black Hawk to represent the United States in the Winter Olympics with Joe Pavelski being the most recent. Pavelski competed in the 2010 and 2014 games.