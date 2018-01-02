Crews find body in Osceola house destroyed by fire

Osceola police say crews have found a body in a house destroyed by fire Sunday.

KCCI-TV reports police said Tuesday that fire crews had found the body in the remains of the structure in the southern Iowa city.

The body was taken to the Iowa State Medical Examiner to be examined and identified.

The fire's cause remains under investigation.

Information from: KCCI-TV, http://www.kcci.com

