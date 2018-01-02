Semi crashes, blocks street in Cedar Rapids

A semi truck flips off of an overpass along Interstate 380, crashing and blocking a nearby street.

Police in Cedar Rapids say the driver is okay following the crash. They also say the semi hit another car while driving along I-380, and then crashed off of the overpass, landing on L Street and coming to a rest on its side.

KWWL crews at the scene on L Street in Cedar Rapids saw the semi essentially blocking all of the street.

This is a developing story, stay with KWWL on air and online as more information becomes available.