Officers: stolen vehicle found crashed in roadside ditch

Written by Zach Garcia, Producer
Fayette County Sheriff's Office
FAYETTE COUNTY (KWWL) -

A car that was reported stolen in eastern Iowa was found on its side along an icy road on Tuesday.

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office say they received a call about the stolen Ford Explorer this morning, and later found the car rolled onto the driver's side in a ditch along F Avenue near Clermont.

Officers say 61-year-old Doney Howard Jr., of Elgin, was behind the wheel at the time of the crash. He was arrested and now faces two misdemeanor charges. Howard was not reported hurt in the crash, and is now in the Fayette County Jail awaiting an appearance in court.

The car sustained about $4,000 in damage during the crash, according to officers. 

