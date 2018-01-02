Clermont man could face 64 years on assault, drug charges - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Clermont man could face 64 years on assault, drug charges

Posted: Updated:
Written by Zach Garcia, Producer
FAYETTE COUNTY (KWWL) -

An eastern Iowa man could face more than 60 years in prison time after he was arrested on assault and drug charges. 

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office says 69-year-old Thomas Burrow, of Clermont, is accused of assaulting a woman last month. After being charged in that investigation, authorities also say they found multiple marijuana plants and drug paraphernalia at Burrow's home. Four pounds of plants were seized, according to officers.

Burrow now faces a misdemeanor domestic abuse assault charge, along with 11 felony drug charges and two additional misdemeanor charges related to the drug seizure. Burrow could face up to 64 years in prison if he's convicted on all of the charges, according to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office.

