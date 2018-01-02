University of Dubuque coach's quick thinking saves team

A nine-hour bus ride after a five day trip to Nashville was supposed to be a relaxing affair for the University of Dubuque women's basketball team.

The trip was anything but.

About three hours into the trip, the bus driver slumped over the wheel, and the bus veered into a number of guardrails.

It was then that Assistant Coach Justin Smith snapped into action, jumping up to the front where he guided the bus back on the road and slammed on the brakes. He then jumped out to guide traffic away from the bus to prevent any more damage.

Miraculously, nobody was injured.

Smith has since been called a hero, but it's a title he's not totally comfortable with.

"I just think there's other self-sacrificing professions or situations that I would deem heroic. I was just doing what had to be done in the split of the moment, and I got lucky it worked out," Smith said.

