Ossian man seriously injured after crash

An Iowa man has serious injuries after a crash on Great River Road just west of Clermont on Saturday, December 23.

Fayette County Sheriffs say they responded to a car in a ditch around 2:15 a.m.

They say 24-year-old Chase Heying, from Ossian, ran into a ditch and hit a culvert.

Heying received serious injuries and was transported to Palmer Lutheran Hospital in West Union. He was later flown to LaCrosse for further treatment.

This accident remains under investigation.