Dubuque County Sheriff warns of scam

The Dubuque County Sheriff is warning area residents about a scam claiming to originate from their office.

According to a Facebook post, someone is calling people and claiming to be Sgt. Christopher Bennett and telling them they missed jury duty.

The caller says that missed jury duty has led to an outstanding bond that needs to be paid, then requests cash or money cards.

The Dubuque County Sheriff's Office says that this is a common scam, and reminds people that the Sheriff's Office or any law enforcement agency will never contact you to solicit money.